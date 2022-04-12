To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Morocco unlikely to acquire VBCI, looks at surplus Strykers

12th April 2022 - 14:00 GMT | by Elisabeth Gosselin-Malo in Milan

The Royal Moroccan Army (RMA) is looking at options to replace its ageing armoured vehicle fleet, including VAB 6x6s. (Photo: Royal Moroccan Armed Forces)

With Morocco’s armoured vehicles fleet ageing, Nexter reportedly intends to offer its VBCI infantry fighting vehicle. But is the North African country interested, and what is the possible competition for Nexter?

In recent years, Morocco has increasingly shown its commitment to developing its armed forces as part of the country’s 2030 Modernization Plan, which emphasises the growth of the domestic defence sector.

This has translated into Morocco’s 2022 budget, where the funds allocated to defence spending will increase by almost 5% from the previous year (now estimated to reach $6.5 billion).

Land forces are among the sectors to have been expanded. The Royal Moroccan Army (RMA) has primarily relied on VAB 6x6 armoured vehicles manufactured by French company Arquus, which entered service in the late 1970s.

In its September 2020 issue,

