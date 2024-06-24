MBDA enhances the Akeron family of missiles with AI-based solution

European missile manufacturer MBDA has opted to further increase the capabilities of its Akeron family of tactical combat missiles with the introduction of Ground Warden AI technology.

The missiles of the Akeron family, which include a ground-launched version (Akeron MP) and a helicopter-launched variant (Akeron LP), already offer various modes of target engagement such as Beyond Line of Sight (BLOS), locking the target before firing (LOBL) and locking on after firing (LOAL).

The introduction of Ground Warden will aim to maximise the capabilities of the Akeron missiles in BLOS engagement thanks to the use of AI in supporting and coordinating