MARSS launches containerised C2 centre for counter-UAS

A new version has been unveiled of the NiDAR X counter-UAS C2 centre, this one containerised and including long-range optical and infrared cameras for 360° verification and tracking, in-built radar which can detect threats up to 30km away and RF and GPS jamming countermeasures.

The sensors feed into MARSS NiDAR X system which automatically detects and classifies threats as well as recommending a response which covers a range of threats.

It is designed to be rapidly deployable. It builds upon NiDAR technology which is already in service on the Royal Malaysian Navy’s Littoral Combat Ships and Zodiac Milpro’s Zodiac Hurricane Rigid Hull Inflatable Boats.

The NiDAR X Joint Operation Centre (NiDAR X-JOC) can operate independently or integrate with legacy technology such as kinetic and electronic effectors, cameras, radar and sonar. It will also integrate with MARSS’s own RADiRguard perimeter security system.

Available in 20ft and 40ft units and completely modular, X-JOC incorporates C2 stations and can act as an office and briefing room, equipped with all the necessary facilities to accommodate up to five operators.

With self-lifting heavy-duty legs, the system can be taken on and off transportation vehicles removing the need for a crane, which also enables X-JOC to be positioned on uneven terrain without the need for foundations.