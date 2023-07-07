MARSS launches containerised C2 centre for counter-UAS
A new version has been unveiled of the NiDAR X counter-UAS C2 centre, this one containerised and including long-range optical and infrared cameras for 360° verification and tracking, in-built radar which can detect threats up to 30km away and RF and GPS jamming countermeasures.
The sensors feed into MARSS NiDAR X system which automatically detects and classifies threats as well as recommending a response which covers a range of threats.
It is designed to be rapidly deployable. It builds upon NiDAR technology which is already in service on the Royal Malaysian Navy’s Littoral Combat Ships and Zodiac Milpro’s Zodiac Hurricane Rigid Hull Inflatable Boats.
The NiDAR X Joint Operation Centre (NiDAR X-JOC) can operate independently or integrate with legacy technology such as kinetic and electronic effectors, cameras, radar and sonar. It will also integrate with MARSS’s own RADiRguard perimeter security system.
Available in 20ft and 40ft units and completely modular, X-JOC incorporates C2 stations and can act as an office and briefing room, equipped with all the necessary facilities to accommodate up to five operators.
With self-lifting heavy-duty legs, the system can be taken on and off transportation vehicles removing the need for a crane, which also enables X-JOC to be positioned on uneven terrain without the need for foundations.
More from Digital Battlespace
-
Second European Syracuse military satellite launched
The Syracuse 4B communications satellite, developed by Airbus and Thales Alenia Space, has been launched, bolstering secure military satellite communications for the French Armed Forces.
-
Details released of US Navy UGV radio deal
Persistent Systems will supply 600 MPU5 radios to the USN for installation onto EOD UGVs with deliveries expected to start next year.
-
Sweden signs deal with Thales for SMART-L long-range radars
The Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) has entered into an agreement with Thales for new land-based SMART-L Multi Mission Fixed (MM/F) long-range radars. These will enhance Sweden's missile detection capabilities and contribute to its integrated air and missile defence.
-
Kontron unveils new high-performance plug-in card for harsh environments
Kontron introduces the VX307H, a rugged 3U VPX plug-in card designed for high-performance embedded computing in defence and general applications.
-
Insitu reveals next-generation sensor demo at US Army exercise
Insitu Pacific showcased advanced sensors on board its Integrator UAS during the US Army's Project Convergence 2022.
-
New Zealand looks to SEA for ANZAC frigate communication system upgrade
The New Zealand MoD has awarded SEA a £26 million contract for the phase two build and installation of the communication system upgrade on two Royal New Zealand Navy ANZAC frigates.