RMN patrol vessel receives MARSS NiDAR system

MARSS has successfully installed its NiDAR perimeter security system on the first of six offshore patrol vessels for the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN), the company announced on 9 October.

The contract includes the design, integration, delivery, installation and commissioning of the MARSS NiDAR 360° air, surface and underwater anti-intruder security system for the RMN's fleet of Littoral Combat Ships.

According to the company, NiDAR is designed to detect and alert operators against divers, underwater vehicles and small fast-moving surface intruders by integrating near and long-range surveillance with deterrents into one intelligent domain awareness picture.

The system incorporates thermal imaging cameras, diver detection sonars and sensor feeds from onboard radar, as well as non-lethal deterrents.

NiDAR will be operated via MARSS’ command and control interface from numerous fixed and mobile command stations onboard.

Rob Balloch, SVP of MARSS Group, said: ‘MARSS established a strong working partnership with the Royal Malaysian Navy and Boustead Naval Shipyard to design and deliver a comprehensive world class vessel security system.

‘Our NiDAR system redefines what can be achieved for maritime domain awareness leveraging commercial off the shelf equipment.’