Link 16 Breaks New Ground (sponsored whitepaper)

Digital Battlespace Link 16 Breaks New Ground

INTRODUCTION Link 16 has evolved as the modern battlefield needs have changed, first from coordinating Cold War air intercept missions to helping U.S. and allied forces maneuver in today’s often complex operating environment. Since its development in the 1970s, Link 16 has become the most widely used, secure, jam-resistant line-of-sight waveform and continues to serve as the tactical data link of choice for air-to-air warfare. With over 40 countries now leveraging the nearly worldwide presence of Link 16, it is anticipated that the number of Link 16-enabled platforms will exceed 15,000 by 2020. In a study by the RAND Corporation, it found that Link 16 implementation drove a 2.5 times improvement in the kill ratio (red aircraft to blue aircraft shot down), during both daylight and night time conditions. Interviews with experienced pilots also revealed that a functioning Link 16 terminal is often considered “go/no go” criteria for missions in a hostile environment. FIGURE 1. LINK 16 REAL-TIME SITUATIONAL AWARENESS ACROSS THE BATTLEFIELD

In those instances, Link 16 has demonstrated its resilience in multiple ways, delivering a range of key capabilities that include: Exchanging secure, jam-resistant communications, including Situational Awareness (SA) data and Command and Control (C2) information in real time

Sharing digital voice and data, text messages, and, to a limited extent imagery The air-to-ground domain however, has historically been very different. Voice has been the predominant communications medium up until a few years ago when Variable Message Format (VMF) MIL-STD-6017 messages were adopted as the Digitally-Aided Close Air Support (DaCAS) standard. However even with a concerted effort by the U.S. Department of Defense (US DoD) J6 Deputy Directorate for Command and Control Integration to create standardization across VMF DaCAS requirements, there continues to be longstanding issues with interoperability (such as significant loss of key data and slow refresh rates). Additionally, the use of MIL-STD-6016 TADIL-J messages over the U.S. Army’s Enhanced Position Location Reporting System (EPLRS) with the Situation Awareness Data Link (SADL) for the U.S. Air Force Reserve and Air National Guard has further complicated the process. This has resulted in deployment of a large number of gateways operating in the battlefield, as the need to converge and translate incompatible messages from disparate networks (VMF, SADL, Link 16, Beyond-Line-of-Sight (BLOS), etc.) into clear and interoperable communications has been a key priority. FIGURE 2. NEXT-GENERATION OF LINK 16 PRODUCTS

Now with technological innovations in the next-generation of Link 16 terminals, air-to-ground operations are being looked at in an entirely new way and have opened up more and more uses for Link 16. With the majority of our last two decades of air operations now involving air-to-ground actions, a significant focus has been placed on target delivery accuracy, fratricide and collateral damage reduction, and speed of engagement for DaCAS. However, these advancements in technology also require additional thought in terms of leveraging different approaches to the sharing and managing of information among participants in the network, which is what will be addressed in this white paper. INFORMATION EXCHANGE REQUIREMENTS ARE CHANGING Today’s Link 16 networks are specifically designed to support theater-wide engagements, with SA, C2, and Information Exchange Requirements (IERs) across the entire theater Area of Operations (AO). Fast flyers share a similar situation, as friendly and enemy positions need to be identified hundreds of miles away and the Link 16 IERs that are used within this domain are specifically for major engagements and include rapid changes in both friendly and hostile positions. Now with the introduction of low-flying helicopters and ground node Link 16 users, IERs are much more localized in their AO (pre-defined geographic regions that are much smaller than those for high, fast flyers). Compared to a pilot in the air, who can see or communicate with other aircraft up to hundreds of miles away, dismounted ground forces are limited by the curvature of the Earth and the terrain they are in so the distance and speed at which they maneuver also impacts their IERs, including how often their position (called a Precise Participant Location and Identification or PPLI) needs to be updated.

FIGURE 3. MOJO EXPEDITIONARY TACTICAL GATEWAY One approach to solving the disparity between the differences in IER span has been to deploy gateways across the battlefield – to overcome geography, terrain, and a lack of interoperable communications. Gateways like the Battlefield Airborne Communications Node (BACN) provide broad, theater-wide connectivity enabling situational awareness up to the highest command levels. Mission specific gateways like the Move Out/Jump Off¬ Kit/Tactical Radio Application eXtension (MOJO/TRAX) are designed for more austere operations and being widely deployed to provide the localized connectivity needed for dismounted ground forces, and to bridge the gap between air and ground COP.