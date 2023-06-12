Leonardo DRS to provide new infrared sights for US Army snipers

Northrop Grumman achieves design milestone for US Pacific missile tracking
The company's Relay Ground Station-Asia for the US Naval Information Warfare Center, to be stationed in Guam, has passed its preliminary design review.
Leonardo DRS has received a new contract to produce next-generation infrared (IR) weapon sights for US Army infantry snipers. The firm-fixed-price contract from Army Contracting Command is valued at over $94 million over five years.
Leonardo DRS will supply the Family of Weapon Sights-Sniper, Improved Night/Day Observation Device Block III. The IR weapon is designed for sniper or reconnaissance operators that require extended-range target detection and identification, observation of environmental indicators and a capability to track bullet trajectory.
'We are proud to provide this technology to ensure soldiers have the most advanced systems available,' said Jerry Hathaway, senior VP and GM of Leonardo DRS Electro-Optical Infrared Systems.
The Family of Weapon Sights-Sniper employs passive, micro-cooled, midwave IR technology to provide the user with large-format imagery.
