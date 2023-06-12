To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Leonardo DRS to provide new infrared sights for US Army snipers

12th June 2023 - 12:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

US Army snipers will receive new infrared weapon sights from Leonardo DRS. (Photo: US Army)

Under a new five-year contract Leonardo DRS will supply US Army infantry units with its Family of Weapon Sights-Sniper, Improved Night/Day Observation Device Block III.

Leonardo DRS has received a new contract to produce next-generation infrared (IR) weapon sights for US Army infantry snipers. The firm-fixed-price contract from Army Contracting Command is valued at over $94 million over five years.

Leonardo DRS will supply the Family of Weapon Sights-Sniper, Improved Night/Day Observation Device Block III. The IR weapon is designed for sniper or reconnaissance operators that require extended-range target detection and identification, observation of environmental indicators and a capability to track bullet trajectory.

'We are proud to provide this technology to ensure soldiers have the most advanced systems available,' said Jerry Hathaway, senior VP and GM of Leonardo DRS Electro-Optical Infrared Systems.

Related Articles

Eurosatory 2022: Senop to supply laser sights and image intensifiers to Finland

Japan selects new sniper rifles and machine guns

Leonardo DRS launches next-generation power conversion technology

The Family of Weapon Sights-Sniper employs passive, micro-cooled, midwave IR technology to provide the user with large-format imagery.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Digital Battlespace

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us