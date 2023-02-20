Japan selects new sniper rifles and machine guns
On 23 January, the Japanese MoD announced what the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force’s next sniper rifle and machine gun will be – the Heckler & Koch HK417 and FN Herstal M249 Mk3 respectively.
Around 900 HK417 7.62mm sniper rifles will be acquired by the JGSDF. These supplement 1,304 Remington Arms M24 sniper rifles obtained from 2002-18. The latter were imported from the US via FMS, but fielding by troops was belated because of delivery delays.
Coalition combat in Iraq and Afghanistan demonstrated the need for an automatic mode for sniper rifles. Japan’s transition from the bolt-action M24 to the semi-automatic
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Land Warfare
-
IDEX 2023: Vegvisir adds mixed reality to vehicle situation awareness
The Vegvisir situational awareness system uses cameras and immersive headsets to replace traditional periscopes used on APCs and IFVs.
-
IDEX 2023: Allen-Vanguard builds UAE counter-UAS and EOD capability
The company is aiming to develop an indigenous electronic countermeasures capability offering for nations in the MENA region.
-
UK rethinks tank fleet numbers as Challenger 3 project hits critical milestone
Unlike some UK combat vehicle programmes, the Challenger 3 project is on track and on budget, having passed its critical design review earlier this February.
-
How the Ukraine war will reshape future land forces capabilities
Lessons learned from the battlefield are leading armies and industry toward focusing on innovative, multidomain, uncrewed, cyber, machine learning and AI solutions in addition to advanced logistic capacities.
-
IDEX 2023: US extends M1 Abrams tank support for MENA operators
General Dynamics Land Systems has been awarded additional Foreign Military Sales funds to extend technical support work for M1 Abrams tanks operated by Egypt, Morocco, Iraq and Saudi Arabia.
-
IDEX 2023: Kuwait seeks new medical capabilities for armed forces
A potential Foreign Military Sales transaction could see Kuwait acquire and integrate a $250 medical information systems for its armed forces.