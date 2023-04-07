To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Leonardo DRS launches next-generation power conversion technology

7th April 2023 - 15:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

The system is designed to support US Navy ships. (Photo: US DoD)

Leonardo DRS has announced it will introduce next-generation conversion technology in its pivotal power solutions product line, designed to ensure USN ships have reliable access to an electrical supply.

The new Leonardo DRS 6KVA Uninterruptable Power Supply (UPS) is billed as the ‘next step’ in providing conditioned backup power for C2 systems, where reliable power access is ‘mission critical’.

The system uses proven Leonardo DRS-developed technology but in a smaller, lighter package.

Leonardo DRS Naval Electronics SVP and GM Cari Ossenfort said: ‘Qualified to the [US] Navy’s Mil-spec gold standard, the new 6KVA AC UPS technology is steeped in our long legacy of providing ship-board power conversion systems, providing even stronger performance than our current product line.’

Related Articles

Leonardo DRS and RADA join forces to take on force protection challenges

Leonardo takes another step towards sixth-generation training

US Navy orders new San Antonio LPD as class's future remains uncertain

The system is backwards-compatible with existing Leonardo DRS power supplies and is designed for longer battery life and reduced through-life maintenance.

Leonardo DRS said advancements in performance and power density meant multiple loads could be powered by one robust source.

The reduced form factor allows naval vessels to remove point-of-use rack-mounted UPS systems with more networking equipment.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us