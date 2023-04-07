Leonardo DRS launches next-generation power conversion technology
The new Leonardo DRS 6KVA Uninterruptable Power Supply (UPS) is billed as the ‘next step’ in providing conditioned backup power for C2 systems, where reliable power access is ‘mission critical’.
The system uses proven Leonardo DRS-developed technology but in a smaller, lighter package.
Leonardo DRS Naval Electronics SVP and GM Cari Ossenfort said: ‘Qualified to the [US] Navy’s Mil-spec gold standard, the new 6KVA AC UPS technology is steeped in our long legacy of providing ship-board power conversion systems, providing even stronger performance than our current product line.’
The system is backwards-compatible with existing Leonardo DRS power supplies and is designed for longer battery life and reduced through-life maintenance.
Leonardo DRS said advancements in performance and power density meant multiple loads could be powered by one robust source.
The reduced form factor allows naval vessels to remove point-of-use rack-mounted UPS systems with more networking equipment.
