Latest US research targets enemy decision loops

As per its doctrine for joint all-domain operations, the DoD is looking to disrupt targets within an enemy’s decision loop to create strategic paralysis, using complexity as an attack vector.

With this in mind, the US Air Force Laboratory has awarded BAE Systems a three-year, $2.8 million contract to develop new ways of overwhelming enemies with data under the Complexity Modeling in Multiple Domains (COMMAND) programme.

BAE Systems announced on 27 April that its Fast Labs R&D organisation will develop highly complex models to ‘capture the “decision calculus” of an adversary, provide an estimate of how different attacks will affect their ability to respond, and ultimately drive them to the point of indecision’.

Mike Miller, technical group lead at FAST Labs, said: ‘From kinetic attacks to jamming communications and cyber attacks, determining a combination of these various attack surfaces will make it challenging for the adversary to react in a timely and coherent manner.’