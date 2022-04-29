To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Latest US research targets enemy decision loops

29th April 2022 - 09:26 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The COMMAND programme feeds into broader US efforts to field integrated multi-domain capabilities. (Photo: US Army)

BAE Systems has been tasked with developing new information warfare techniques to paralyse adversary decision chains.

As per its doctrine for joint all-domain operations, the DoD is looking to disrupt targets within an enemy’s decision loop to create strategic paralysis, using complexity as an attack vector.

With this in mind, the US Air Force Laboratory has awarded BAE Systems a three-year, $2.8 million contract to develop new ways of overwhelming enemies with data under the Complexity Modeling in Multiple Domains (COMMAND) programme.

BAE Systems announced on 27 April that its Fast Labs R&D organisation will develop highly complex models to ‘capture the “decision calculus” of an adversary, provide an estimate of how different attacks will affect their ability to respond, and ultimately drive them to the point of indecision’.

Mike Miller, technical group lead at FAST Labs, said: ‘From kinetic attacks to jamming communications and cyber attacks, determining a combination of these various attack surfaces will make it challenging for the adversary to react in a timely and coherent manner.’

