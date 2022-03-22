JADC2 Implementation Plan marks step towards US multi-domain operations

DoD selects Hughes' solution for 5G experimentation
US DoD awards Hughe’s' $18 million contract to install 5G solution at Whidbey Island as part of experimentation efforts.
The US DoD has been increasing efforts to progress with the Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) and released the Implementation Plan for the programme on 17 March, as it seeks to drive forward with its concept of
multi-domain operations (MDO).
The document outlines how the DoD will identify, organise and deliver improved Joint Force C2 capabilities and is the final step needed before moving forward on delivering JADC2 capabilities to the warfighter.
By driving DoD investment in accelerating the decision cycle, closing operational gaps and improving the resiliency of C2 systems, the Implementation Plan will better integrate conventional and nuclear
