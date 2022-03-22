To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

JADC2 Implementation Plan marks step towards US multi-domain operations

22nd March 2022 - 11:34 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

JADC2 combines new technologies, systems and processes to enable the joint force to converge effects. (Photo: USMC)

The JADC2 Implementation Plan document is the final step before moving forward on delivering all-domain C2 capabilities to US warfighters.

The US DoD has been increasing efforts to progress with the Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) and released the Implementation Plan for the programme on 17 March, as it seeks to drive forward with its concept of 

multi-domain operations (MDO).

The document outlines how the DoD will identify, organise and deliver improved Joint Force C2 capabilities and is the final step needed before moving forward on delivering JADC2 capabilities to the warfighter.

By driving DoD investment in accelerating the decision cycle, closing operational gaps and improving the resiliency of C2 systems, the Implementation Plan will better integrate conventional and nuclear

