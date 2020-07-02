Kongsberg to provide NATO Band IV radio link for Norway

Save this for later

Kongsberg is to provide the Norwegian Armed Forces with a new Flexible High Capacity Radio Link (FHCL) with deliveries to begin in May 2021, the company announced on 2 July.

The contract from the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency is worth NOK128 million ($13.56 million). It will see Kongsberg provide a complete communications solution centred on the RL542A NATO Band IV radio link.

The RL542A includes ECCM capabilities and high data rates that provide multiple waveforms for point-to-point as well as point-to-multipoint operations.

‘Kongsberg is currently providing the NATO Band III radio link to Norway as well as the complete communications network for the Kongsberg/Raytheon NASAMS ground-based air defence system in Norway and numerous international customers,’ said Pål Bratlie, executive vice president of Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace.

‘The Band IV radio link provides a highly capable and flexible supplementary communication capability,’ he added.

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to our Defence Insight and Premium News subscribers, our curated defence news content provides the latest industry updates, contract awards and programme milestones.