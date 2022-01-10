Italian naval EW equipment exports tell a tale of inconsistency

France picks Thales for SCCOA support
Thales will be responsible for performance-based logistics support sustainment of the French air surveillance C2 system.
Naval electronic countermeasures (ECM) equipment denied to Egyptian Navy FREMM frigates has been exported to Qatar, Turkmenistan and the UAE.
Before the delivery of the two Italian-built FREMM frigates to Egypt — in December 2020 and April 2021 — the Italian government decided to remove critical ECM technology for reasons of national security.
Italian regulations ban certain EW systems from being exported to non-NATO countries — yet a number of sensors have been and will be installed on corvettes sold to the Qatari Emiri Navy and Turkmen Naval Forces.
Specifically, the Egyptian FREMM frigates Al Galala and Bernes were …
The French MoD has launched a national quantum computing platform that will perform calculations up to 1 billion times faster than conventional computing. The system will be available to researchers and specialists.
NATO tests standard approach for AI and autonomy in networked C-UAS systems.
Systematic says SitaWare Insight offers advanced decision support through data collection, storage, and analysis.
Tests verified the ability of the Lanza 3D deployable air defence radar to detect and track ballistic missiles.
Peraton is supporting the MINC programme, which would help to enable JADC2.