Italian naval EW equipment exports tell a tale of inconsistency

10th January 2022 - 14:32 GMT | by Elisabeth Gosselin-Malo in Milan

UAE Gowind 2500 corvette Bani Yas, pictured after the vessel was launched by Naval Group on 4 December 2021 with RECM equipment visible just above the bridge windows. (Photo: Naval Group)

Different criteria seem to have been applied to exports of naval electronic countermeasures to Egypt as opposed to Qatar, Turkmenistan and the UAE.

Naval electronic countermeasures (ECM) equipment denied to Egyptian Navy FREMM frigates has been exported to Qatar, Turkmenistan and the UAE.

Before the delivery of the two Italian-built FREMM frigates to Egypt — in December 2020 and April 2021 — the Italian government decided to remove critical ECM technology for reasons of national security.

Italian regulations ban certain EW systems from being exported to non-NATO countries — yet  a number of sensors have been and will be installed on corvettes sold to the Qatari Emiri Navy and Turkmen Naval Forces.

Specifically, the Egyptian FREMM frigates Al Galala and Bernes were …

