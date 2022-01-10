Italian naval EW equipment exports tell a tale of inconsistency

Naval electronic countermeasures (ECM) equipment denied to Egyptian Navy FREMM frigates has been exported to Qatar, Turkmenistan and the UAE.

Before the delivery of the two Italian-built FREMM frigates to Egypt — in December 2020 and April 2021 — the Italian government decided to remove critical ECM technology for reasons of national security.

Italian regulations ban certain EW systems from being exported to non-NATO countries — yet a number of sensors have been and will be installed on corvettes sold to the Qatari Emiri Navy and Turkmen Naval Forces.

Specifically, the Egyptian FREMM frigates Al Galala and Bernes were …