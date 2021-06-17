To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Naval Warfare

Egyptian naval modernisation maintains momentum

17th June 2021 - 13:50 GMT | by Tayfun Özberk in Istanbul

RSS

RIM-116C Rolling Airframe Missile launch. (Photo: Raytheon)

Procurement of new vessels and weaponry reflects Egyptian ambitions to protect valuable energy fields and geopolitical tensions with Turkey.

Efforts by the Egyptian Navy to overhaul its fleet and weaponry show no sign of abating, with the latest $113 million deal in late May calling for Raytheon to provide RIM-116C Rolling Airframe Missile (RAM) Block 2B guided-missile round packs.

Delivery of these missiles will be completed by 2024. In February, the US State Department approved a potential FMS to Egypt, worth an estimated $197 million, of 168 RAM Block 2 missiles.

Shephard Defence Insight notes that Ambassador MK IV (Ezzat-class) missile boats operated by the Egyptian Navy are already armed with RAM. However, there is no official statement ...

