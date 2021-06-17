Egyptian naval modernisation maintains momentum

Efforts by the Egyptian Navy to overhaul its fleet and weaponry show no sign of abating, with the latest $113 million deal in late May calling for Raytheon to provide RIM-116C Rolling Airframe Missile (RAM) Block 2B guided-missile round packs.

Delivery of these missiles will be completed by 2024. In February, the US State Department approved a potential FMS to Egypt, worth an estimated $197 million, of 168 RAM Block 2 missiles.

Shephard Defence Insight notes that Ambassador MK IV (Ezzat-class) missile boats operated by the Egyptian Navy are already armed with RAM. However, there is no official statement ...