Israel launches new satellite

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) announced on 6 July the successful launch of a new military satellite.

Developed by IAI with the Space Administration in the Directorate of Defence Research and Development in the Israeli MoD, the Ofek 16 EO reconnaissance satellite was sent into orbit on a Shavit launcher.

‘IMoD and IAI engineers have started a series of pre-planned tests to determine the propriety and performance level of the satellite before it begins its full operational activities,’ IAI announced.

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and state-owned company Tomer developed the launch engines for prime contractor IAI. Elbit Systems was responsible for the development and production of the advanced camera and payload on the satellite. Other industry support came from Rokar and Cielo.

Officials from the Israeli Intelligence Corps and Israeli Air Force ‘have also been deeply involved in the satellite development process‘, IAI revealed.

The latest Ofek launch comes at a time of heightened regional tensions with Iran, and it is reasonable to assume that the satellite will be used to monitor areas of interest in that country. Once the satellite is deemed fully operational, the MoD will deliver day-to-day responsibilities for running Ofek 16 to Unit 9900 (part of the Intelligence Corps).