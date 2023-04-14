Integrated Battle Command System gets production go-ahead for US Army
The Pentagon has approved full-rate production of the Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS), a key element of US Army air and missile defence modernisation.
The Northrop Grumman-developed IBCS is designed to integrate available sensors and shooters and pass fire control data across joint networks, even if individual sensors becomes inoperable.
'IBCS transforms the battlespace by fusing data from any sensor to create a single integrated air picture allowing commanders to see the battlespace and use the best weapons to defeat complex threats,' said Rebecca Torzone, VP and GM, combat systems and mission readiness, Northrop Grumman.
The full-rate production decision allows the army to set fielding schedules for the system to operational air defence units.
Poland has also selected IBCS for air and missile defence modernisation, and if it is adopted by other US allies it will enable higher levels of coalition forces interoperability and network integration.
Northrop Grumman was awarded a $1.4 billion contract In December 2021 covering Low Rate Initial Production and Full Rate Production, and in late 2022 Initial Operational Test and Evaluation was achieved. Initial operational capability is on track for 2023, according to Northrop Grumman.
