New data link ties Patriot missile into Integrated Battle Command System

During two separate tests at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, Northrop Grumman's Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS) was integrated with new networked sensor and effector combinations.

The first live target engagement involved three Raytheon AN/MPQ-64 Sentinel radars tracking a cruise missile target across the range.

IBCS then engaged this target using the Lockheed Martin Remote Interceptor Guidance (RIG-360) prototype as uplink to a Patriot PAC-3 interceptor missile. This followed internal R&D work at Northrop Grumman’s to integrate RIG-360 with IBCS.

The RIG-360 successfully communicated with the in-flight PAC-3 to test its data link capabilities. RIG-360 enables a 360-degree PAC-3 engagement capability utilising target data from various sensors.

The success of this test removes the dependency of the Patriot radar in IBCS architecture to provide the communication link to and from the interceptor, according to Northrop Grumman.

During the second live test, a ground-launched cruise missile surrogate was detected, tracked, engaged and destroyed using IBCS. Again using a Patriot Interceptor, IBCS created a fire quality track and common operating picture.