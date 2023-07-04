Insitu reveals next-generation sensor demo at US Army exercise

Insitu Pacific demonstrated future sensors onboard Integrator UAS to the US and Australian armies and the USMC as part of the US Army’s Project Convergence 2022 conducted in California in October-November last year.

The company stated the demonstration took place at the request of the Australian Defence Force and was designed to inform the US Army’s modernisation Campaign of Learning and the future growth path of Australia’s Land 129 Phase 3 project.

The Alticam 14 and EO950 sensors and advanced payloads were flown on Integrators from both Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton and Fort Irwin.

Related Articles

Work progresses to get Integrator into Australian hands

Australian Integrator UAVs maximise local content

The exercise itself involved 300 technologies, including long-range fires, UAS, autonomous fighting vehicles and next-generation sensors in effort to improve joint and multi-national interoperability in future operational environments. The exercise is designed to support the development of joint coalition targeting and network capability through live force experimentation.

Integrator was announced in March 2022 as the winner to meet the Australian Land 129 project requirements. The contract is worth A$307 million ($205 million) and is for 24 aircraft which are expected to be delivered before the end of 2024. When all two dozen are delivered replacing the Shadow 200, Australia will be the largest operator of the system which is also in service with Belgium, Brunei, the Netherlands and the UAE.

Andrew Duggan, MD of Insitu Pacific, said the exercise provided an opportunity for the company to ‘invest in future technology beyond our initial Integrator deliveries to the Australian Army to ensure our customers have access to superior ISR capabilities as the battlespace becomes increasingly complex’.