To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Work progresses to get Integrator into Australian hands

14th June 2022 - 22:50 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

The Australian Army will receive Integrator tactical UAVs beginning next year. (Insitu)

The Australian Army will receive two dozen Integrator UAVs, with 80% of their systems' content and upkeep to be sourced from Australia.

Work on Integrator tactical UAVs for the Australian Army under Project Land 129 Phase 3 is ‘well under way’ after commencing earlier this year, despite supply chain constraints caused by COVID-19.

Andrew Duggan, MD of Insitu Pacific, told Shephard that a lot of design work needed to be done before the production of 24 aircraft could commence. Delivery is scheduled for 2023-24.

Insitu Pacific had offered the ScanEagle and Integrator family, which share common control systems, but Australia has, so far, opted just for the Integrator. On 11 March, it was announced that Insitu Pacific had won an A$307 million

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us