Work progresses to get Integrator into Australian hands
Work on Integrator tactical UAVs for the Australian Army under Project Land 129 Phase 3 is ‘well under way’ after commencing earlier this year, despite supply chain constraints caused by COVID-19.
Andrew Duggan, MD of Insitu Pacific, told Shephard that a lot of design work needed to be done before the production of 24 aircraft could commence. Delivery is scheduled for 2023-24.
Insitu Pacific had offered the ScanEagle and Integrator family, which share common control systems, but Australia has, so far, opted just for the Integrator. On 11 March, it was announced that Insitu Pacific had won an A$307 million
