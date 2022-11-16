Australian Integrator UAVs maximise local content

Orbital UAV has commenced delivery of V3 engines to Insitu Pacific in fulfilment of Project Land 129 Phase 3 for the Australian Army, the company announced on 3 November.

Orbital UAV engines are powering the 24 Integrators ordered by Australia for A$307 million ($223.4 million).

Todd Alder, CEO and MD of Orbital UAV, commented: ‘We have been working closely with the Insitu Pacific team over recent months to ensure the on-time delivery of their propulsion system requirements to support the delivery of the Integrator to the army through 2023 and 2024.

‘First engine shipments are a significant milestone in this