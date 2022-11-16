To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Australian Integrator UAVs maximise local content

16th November 2022 - 04:27 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Brisbane

The Australian Army will receive 24 Integrator tactical UAVs. (Photo: Gordon Arthur)

Integrator UAVs for the Australian Army are using localised components as much as possible, and this includes their engines made in Perth.

Orbital UAV has commenced delivery of V3 engines to Insitu Pacific in fulfilment of Project Land 129 Phase 3 for the Australian Army, the company announced on 3 November.

Orbital UAV engines are powering the 24 Integrators ordered by Australia for A$307 million ($223.4 million).

Todd Alder, CEO and MD of Orbital UAV, commented: ‘We have been working closely with the Insitu Pacific team over recent months to ensure the on-time delivery of their propulsion system requirements to support the delivery of the Integrator to the army through 2023 and 2024.

‘First engine shipments are a significant milestone in this

Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur is the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media.

Read full bio

