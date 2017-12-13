Finland orders Bittium’s Tough Comnode terminal
Bittium has received a purchase order worth $1.29 million for its Tough Comnode terminal from the Finnish defence forces, the company announced on 8 December.
The purchase order includes the final phase of the terminal’s productisation over a period of nine months and the subsequent delivery of a batch of the terminals to the Finnish defence forces.
Bittium Tough Comnode will provide data transfer capabilities for mobile troops by functioning as a voice over IP phone, an Internet Protocol router and a symmetrical high-speed digital subscriber line repeater.
With rugged design, Tough Comnode is easy to install in different environments and is portable by soldiers on the battlefield. The terminal is compatible with the software defined radio-based Bittium Tactical Wireless IP Network which is used by Finnish forces for broadband tactical data transfer, and offers connectivity options for third-party equipment and systems.
Tough Comnode also enables using legacy combat net radios as part of the IP-based tactical communication system.
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