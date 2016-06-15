Eurosatory: Harris completes radio family

The 7850S soldier radio launched by Harris is the last in a seven family lineup that have been introduced by the company to take on the international market.

Since the 7850S was launched in May, Harris has delivered 2,090 radios to eight customers in Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific.

Timothy Soine, product manager of soldier systems at Harris, told Shephard that the customers placed advanced orders and that although three of them have asked for small numbers for testing, the bulk of the radios delivered to the rest have gone straight into the battlefield.

He said that the new