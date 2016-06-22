Eurosatory: Dropping SF boats from the sky
European Special Forces are set to benefit from enhanced airborne insertion of maritime vessels with several test programmes now underway across the Continent, Shephard Media has been informed.
According to defence sources, both UK and French MoD organisations have started test programmes aimed at confirming the operational utility of Airborne Systems’ Maritime Craft Aerial Delivery System (MCADS) in support of their respective Special Forces.
Last week, the UK MoD conducted a first test sortie at Qinetiq’s Aberporth range, Wales, from a C-130J Hercules transport aircraft. The missions saw the MCADS Platform Rigid Inflatable Boat Aerial Delivery (PRIBAD) 21 system successfully
More from Eurosatory 2016 Show News
-
Eurosatory: Rifle shortening kit from LMT
A new Personal Defence Weapon (PDW) upgrade kit was being offered by Lewis Machine & Tools at Eurosatory that provides a way of shortening existing …
-
Eurosatory: FFG displays new G5 command post
Flensburger Fahrzeugbau Gesellschaft (FFG) has launched a prototype of its tracked Protected Mission Module Carrier G5 (PMMC G5) configured as a command and control vehicle. …
-
Eurosatory: New SIGINT for UK SF
UK Special Forces are understood to have become the first customer for L-3 Linkabit’s latest tactical signals intelligence (SIGINT) system, the PRD-13(V)3 which provides an …
-
Eurosatory: CAESAR 8x8 howitzer to qualify
Nexter Systems is ready to begin qualification trials of its new CAESAR (CAmion équipé d'un système d'artillerie) 8x8 155mm/52cal self-propelled howitzer (SPH) immediately after Eurosatory. …
-
Eurosatory: UGVs add to infantry unit capabilities
Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs) will become as much a vital component of an infantry unit as the team medic or other specialist roles, according to …
-
Eurosatory 2016: Renault and DCI ink truck training deal
The French Government owned Défense Conseil International (DCI) has built a strong reputation in providing training for equipment manufactured by France’s defence industry. Historically, this …