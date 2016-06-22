To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Eurosatory: Dropping SF boats from the sky

22nd June 2016 - 09:00 GMT | by Andrew White in Paris

RSS

European Special Forces are set to benefit from enhanced airborne insertion of maritime vessels with several test programmes now underway across the Continent, Shephard Media has been informed.

According to defence sources, both UK and French MoD organisations have started test programmes aimed at confirming the operational utility of Airborne Systems’ Maritime Craft Aerial Delivery System (MCADS) in support of their respective Special Forces.

Last week, the UK MoD conducted a first test sortie at Qinetiq’s Aberporth range, Wales, from a C-130J Hercules transport aircraft. The missions saw the MCADS Platform Rigid Inflatable Boat Aerial Delivery (PRIBAD) 21 system successfully

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Andrew White

Author

Andrew White

Andrew is a former editor of Digital Battlespace and Unmanned Vehicles magazines. Andrew joined Shephard …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Eurosatory 2016 Show News

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us