To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

US Space Force increases efforts to plug training capabilities gaps

22nd July 2024 - 18:45 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

Civilian Guardians participate in Challenging “Azimuth” Aerospace Missions Training. (Photo: US Space Force)

The service has been seeking simulation and emulation solutions capable of reproducing multiple in-orbit threats.

The growing proliferation of in-orbit threats and the difficulty of accessing simulation and emulation solutions capable of reproducing them have been a concern for the US Space Force (USSF). In its FY2025 budget proposal, the service plans to address capability gaps and improve its training equipment.

Over the next fiscal year, the branch intends to progress with several programmes related to the acquisition, modification and development of equipment and software to provide guardians with immersive, safe and secure instruction environments.

During a recent webinar conducted by the US-based think tank Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies, LT Gen. David N.

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Digital Battlespace

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us