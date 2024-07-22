US Space Force increases efforts to plug training capabilities gaps

The growing proliferation of in-orbit threats and the difficulty of accessing simulation and emulation solutions capable of reproducing them have been a concern for the US Space Force (USSF). In its FY2025 budget proposal, the service plans to address capability gaps and improve its training equipment.

Over the next fiscal year, the branch intends to progress with several programmes related to the acquisition, modification and development of equipment and software to provide guardians with immersive, safe and secure instruction environments.

During a recent webinar conducted by the US-based think tank Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies, LT Gen. David N.