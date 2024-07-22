US Space Force increases efforts to plug training capabilities gaps
The growing proliferation of in-orbit threats and the difficulty of accessing simulation and emulation solutions capable of reproducing them have been a concern for the US Space Force (USSF). In its FY2025 budget proposal, the service plans to address capability gaps and improve its training equipment.
Over the next fiscal year, the branch intends to progress with several programmes related to the acquisition, modification and development of equipment and software to provide guardians with immersive, safe and secure instruction environments.
During a recent webinar conducted by the US-based think tank Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies, LT Gen. David N.
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Digital Battlespace
-
US Space Force bets big on the use of AI to improve its capabilities
The service has been conducting several acquisition and upgrading efforts involving artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve communication, data analysis and ISR systems.
-
Thales selected for Syracuse satellite communications terminals for French vehicles
The Syracuse 4B communications satellite, developed by Airbus and Thales Alenia Space, was launched last year, bolstering secure military satellite communications for the French Armed Forces. Thales has now been selected to provide terminals for vehicles.
-
The New Battlefield: Space Defence, Emerging Threats, and Strategic Opportunities (Studio)
The growing importance of space in modern warfare, advancements in satellite technology, and increasing threats from rivals like China and Russia were among the topics of a Eurosatory 2024 panel on military space operations.
-
BAE Systems to provide radios for South Korean aircraft
AN/ARC-232A is a Starfire radio that provides VHF/UHF communications to airborne platforms and the transceiver is software-programmable, allowing for multiple waveform support as well as optional national electronic counter counter-measure (ECCM) capability.
-
Lockheed Martin to work with DARPA on AI effort
During the 18-month period of the contract, Lockheed Martin will apply Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) techniques to create surrogate models of aircraft, sensors, electronic warfare and weapons within dynamic and operationally representative environments.
-
US Space Force focuses acquisition efforts on capabilities for contested scenarios
The service plans to invest nearly US$23 billion in procurement and RDT&E efforts over FY2025.