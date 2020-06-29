Enhanced situational awareness lies ahead for Systematic C2 tool

Systematic is considering a range of potential upgrades for its new Sitaware Edge 2.0 dismounted C2 system, with potential for a new navigation capability and enhanced geo-tools.

Sitaware Edge 2.0 was released in early June, providing a number of improvements on the previous system for dismounted soldiers. For example, it includes a new mapping system, along with a number of features that enhance the operator experience, such as a more user-friendly interface.

The company is now considering further enhancements to the system, said Jesper Annexgaard, product manager for small and mobile devices. This includes a new navigation capability, along with additional geospatial analysis tools.

Annexgaard explained to Shephard that the latter were a key aspect of the recent upgrade, focusing on improving users’ terrain analysis capabilities or establishing LoS, for instance.

He added that the new C2 tool enhances situational awareness, as a simpler and more intuitive user experience enables operators to be ‘heads-up’ focused on the mission rather than managing the system.

Sitaware Edge 2.0 also provides a clear map interface that is not cluttered by menu bars and icons, Annexgaard noted, while ensuring these can still be easily accessed. For example, an integrated chat feature keeps the map on the screen at all times.

Enhancements were driven by internal initiatives and customer feedback, he added, with the latter including a request to align map symbology with the other parts of the Sitaware suite and to improve the chat function.

Sitaware Edge 2.0 also has a new map engine, which is the same version that is used on the Sitaware Headquarters product and includes 3D functionality along with more traditional maps and satellite imagery.

‘The map brings the same quality and depth of tactical graphics and symbology employed elsewhere in the suite and the 3D functionality gives a better appreciation of an area of operations,’ Annexgaard added.

