Elbit awarded $200 million for artillery C4I and counter-fire solutions

5th September 2023 - 15:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

Torch-X is in service with Israel and other countries and a new order has been placed by a European country. (Photo: Elbit Systems)

Elbit Systems has been awarded two contracts by an undisclosed European country, worth a combined $200 million, to supply a C4I solution to artillery battalions and a Hostile Fire Counter Attack (HFCA) system.

Elbit systems said the artillery contract will provide C4I capabilities to four battalions of 155mm howitzers, including Elbit software-defined radios – the E-LynX and Torch-X applications. The contracts run until 2026, with options for further extensions.

The C4I system is designed to allow the customer to command its artillery battalions and increase operational effectiveness of weapon systems, while the HFCA solution will allow the customer to detect enemy fire sources and close the operational cycle by destroying them with the help of the C4I capability.

These solutions will be integrated into the customer’s wider artillery C4I system, also provided by Elbit. According to the company it will leverage its experience of delivering C4I and communications solutions to artillery units and armed forces, while integrating sensors that will increase operational effectiveness.

The Torch-X system is provided in headquarters, mounted, maritime and air variants and while the company has not disclosed the model being provided it is likely to be the headquarters variant. The E-LynX SDR will be either a manpack or vehicular version.

