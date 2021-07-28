British Army puts TORCH-X to use in NATO exercise

US Army picks Calnetix as electrification inverter partner
Bidirectional silicon carbide inverters will be tested by the US Army as it looks to add electric power to next-generation vehicles.
Elbit Systems UK on 28 July announced that it has successfully concluded its participation in Coalition Warrior Interoperability Exercise 2021 (CWIX 2021).
During the NATO exercise in June in Poland, the TORCH-X based Battle Management Application (BMA) system was deployed to support UK Higher Headquarters preparedness activities for Five Eyes and NATO operations.
CWIX involved 28 nations conducting more than 10,000 interoperability tests across multiple domains.
A team from Elbit Systems UK worked alongside 13 Signals Regiment and staff from the Land Systems Reference Centre to successfully deliver interoperability assessments of the TORCH-X based BMA during the exercise.
Elbit Systems UK was selected by the UK MoD in 2018 to provide the British Army with the TORCH-X C2 platform for the Morpheus programme. The company recently delivered the 11th software drop of the BMA for Morpheus ahead of schedule.
BAE Systems has signed a contract with Finland to extend the CV90’s capabilities into the 2030s.
US Army air and missile defence radar includes M-Code for enhanced position, navigation and timing plus protection against EW threats.
The Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle programme is moving forward at a deliberate pace, after five industry teams received Phase 2 digital concept design contracts.
Omsktransmash has completed a delivery of its T-80BVM as part of an ongoing Russian modernisation programme.
The Australian Army is putting the Maverick M-Series radar through a series of capability development and evaluation activities.