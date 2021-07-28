British Army puts TORCH-X to use in NATO exercise

The British Army has used a battle management application with the TORCH-X C2 system during a NATO exercised

Elbit battle management application supports UK preparedness.

Elbit Systems UK on 28 July announced that it has successfully concluded its participation in Coalition Warrior Interoperability Exercise 2021 (CWIX 2021).

During the NATO exercise in June in Poland, the TORCH-X based Battle Management Application (BMA) system was deployed to support UK Higher Headquarters preparedness activities for Five Eyes and NATO operations.

CWIX involved 28 nations conducting more than 10,000 interoperability tests across multiple domains.

A team from Elbit Systems UK worked alongside 13 Signals Regiment and staff from the Land Systems Reference Centre to successfully deliver interoperability assessments of the TORCH-X based BMA during the exercise.

Elbit Systems UK was selected by the UK MoD in 2018 to provide the British Army with the TORCH-X C2 platform for the Morpheus programme. The company recently delivered the 11th software drop of the BMA for Morpheus ahead of schedule.