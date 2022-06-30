Elbit gains two more Asia-Pacific orders
Elbit Systems has obtained two contracts from unnamed Indo-Pacific customers worth a combined total of about $768 million.
Elbit stated on 30 June that it is providing ‘military-wide multi-domain combat networked warfare capabilities’ under a $548 million deal.
Over a four-year period, the company will supply an integrated solution for improved battlefield operational effectiveness, reflecting its experience in providing networked warfare programmes for countries such as Canada, Israel, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK.
Features include TIGER-X networking middleware; a suite of airborne, land and shipborne C2 applications using TORCH-X; advanced waveforms; and a range of E-LynX software-defined radio systems including airborne, vehicular, handheld, and shipborne configurations.
The programme involves ‘extensive co-development efforts and transfer of know-how’, Elbit added.
Under the other deal, worth approximately $220 million, the Israeli company will supply Lizard precision guidance kits for airborne warheads over a 15-month period.
The Lizard family of laser-based and GPS precision guidance kits offers the option of laser¬seeker or dual-mode (GPS/INS and laser) guidance.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, the Lizard modular kits enable interchangable seekers and warheads, allowing ordinary general-purpose bombs to seek and destroy a wide variety of targets.
More from Defence Notes
-
French seek urgent reinforcement for air defence umbrella
France needs a new interim addition to its air defence arsenal, particularly as the Crotale NG SHORAD missile is due for retirement by 2025 — could VL MICA fit the bill?
-
USAF orders follow-on ICBM support
BAE Systems will carry on in its role as industry prime in the ICBM Integration Support Contract until 2040.
-
Ultra takeover comes under national security scrutiny
The UK government is still likely to approve the takeover of Ultra by a private equity-owned firm, but its decision to launch a consultation into the deal reflects concerns that UK defence industrial sovereignty may be eroded.
-
Eurosatory - all the news that's fit to chat about (Podcast)
The Shephard Media news team report from the floor of Eurosatory, the biennial international defence and security exhibition.
-
US military seeks ways to avoid shortage of microelectronics
The US Department of Defense has released its ‘Microelectronics Vision’ paper, addressing objectives and guidelines to minimise vulnerabilities and ensure long-term access. However, the DoD faces some obstacles in progressing with its plans.
-
US government designates Northrop Grumman radar as AN/TPY-5(V)1
Northrop Grumman’s S-band radar system has been approved for use by the US military and international partners.