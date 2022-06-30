To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Elbit gains two more Asia-Pacific orders

30th June 2022 - 08:58 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Lizard precision guidance kit. (Photo: Elbit Systems)

Israeli company to provide airborne munitions guidance kits and networked battlefield management tools to the Asian market under two new contracts.

Elbit Systems has obtained two contracts from unnamed Indo-Pacific customers worth a combined total of about $768 million.

Elbit stated on 30 June that it is providing ‘military-wide multi-domain combat networked warfare capabilities’ under a $548 million deal.

Over a four-year period, the company will supply an integrated solution for improved battlefield operational effectiveness, reflecting its experience in providing networked warfare programmes for countries such as Canada, Israel, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK.

Features include TIGER-X networking middleware; a suite of airborne, land and shipborne C2 applications using TORCH-X; advanced waveforms; and a range of E-LynX software-defined radio systems including airborne, vehicular, handheld, and shipborne configurations.

The programme involves ‘extensive co-development efforts and transfer of know-how’, Elbit added.

Under the other deal, worth approximately $220 million, the Israeli company will supply Lizard precision guidance kits for airborne warheads over a 15-month period.

The Lizard family of laser-based and GPS precision guidance kits offers the option of laser¬seeker or dual-mode (GPS/INS and laser) guidance.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the Lizard modular kits enable interchangable seekers and warheads, allowing ordinary general-purpose bombs to seek and destroy a wide variety of targets.

