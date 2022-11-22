Dutch Navy acquires fleet-wide licence for navigation system
OSI Maritime Systems (OSI) has been awarded a contract by the Dutch Navy to deliver a fleet-wide licence for its next-generation Electronic Chart Precise Integrated Navigation System (ECPINS) 7.
The contract makes the Dutch and Belgian navies among the earliest adopters of EPCINS 7.
Under the deal, OSI will provide ECPINS for Dutch ships, submarines and shore facilities, plus Belgian frigates.
OSI’s EPCINS features submarine-proven GNSS-denied and 3D visualisation capabilities to ensure safe and accurate navigation in satellite-denied areas.
OSI business development VP Jim Davison said: ‘Our GNSS-denied technology operates on eighteen classes of submarines and offers a formidable tactical punch to the capabilities of surface and subsurface vessels.’
More from Digital Battlespace
-
Chess Dynamics turns to surveillance automation to reduce operator burden
Chess Dynamics' new Sea Eagle electro-optical surveillance system (EOSS) makes use of technology from Vision4ce, introducing automation to ease the operator burden.
-
Northrop Grumman IBCS air and missile defence system complete key test phase
Northrop Grumman's IBCS missile and air defence system for the US Army has completed its Initial Operational Test and Evaluation at White Sands Missile Range.
-
US Air Force to grow E-11A BACN airborne communications gateway fleet
The United States Air Force (USAF) is expanding its E-11A fleet from three to five after awarding Northrop Grumman a contract to integrate Battlefield Airborne Communications Node (BACN) on two additional aircraft.
-
TCI and ECS's new counter-drone system foregrounds ease of use
TCI and Enterprise Control Systems displayed a new version of their BlackTALON counter-uncrewed systems (C-UAS) solution at this year's Association of Old Crows event with an emphasis on ease of use.
-
First Royal Air Force Wedgetail aircraft fitted with MESA surveillance sensor
The first of three Boeing E-7 Wedgetail airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft for the Royal Air Force (RAF) has been fitted with its Northrop Grumman MESA main sensor.