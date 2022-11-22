Dutch Navy acquires fleet-wide licence for navigation system

OSI Maritime Systems (OSI) has been awarded a contract by the Dutch Navy to deliver a fleet-wide licence for its next-generation Electronic Chart Precise Integrated Navigation System (ECPINS) 7.

The contract makes the Dutch and Belgian navies among the earliest adopters of EPCINS 7.

Under the deal, OSI will provide ECPINS for Dutch ships, submarines and shore facilities, plus Belgian frigates.

OSI’s EPCINS features submarine-proven GNSS-denied and 3D visualisation capabilities to ensure safe and accurate navigation in satellite-denied areas.

OSI business development VP Jim Davison said: ‘Our GNSS-denied technology operates on eighteen classes of submarines and offers a formidable tactical punch to the capabilities of surface and subsurface vessels.’