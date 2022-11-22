To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Dutch Navy acquires fleet-wide licence for navigation system

22nd November 2022 - 16:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

The Royal Netherlands Navy frigate HNLMS De Zeven Provincien (F802) steams in formation with the Gerald R Ford Carrier Strike Group. The RNLN will adopt OSI's ECPINS fleet-wide. (Photo: USN)

OSI’s ECPINS systems are in service with 25 allied and NATO navies, and provide navigation capability in GPS-denied environments.

OSI Maritime Systems (OSI) has been awarded a contract by the Dutch Navy to deliver a fleet-wide licence for its next-generation Electronic Chart Precise Integrated Navigation System (ECPINS) 7.

The contract makes the Dutch and Belgian navies among the earliest adopters of EPCINS 7.

Under the deal, OSI will provide ECPINS for Dutch ships, submarines and shore facilities, plus Belgian frigates.

OSI’s EPCINS features submarine-proven GNSS-denied and 3D visualisation capabilities to ensure safe and accurate navigation in satellite-denied areas.

OSI business development VP Jim Davison said: ‘Our GNSS-denied technology operates on eighteen classes of submarines and offers a formidable tactical punch to the capabilities of surface and subsurface vessels.’

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Digital Battlespace

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us