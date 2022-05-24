OSI to provide German K130 Batch Corvettes with integrated navigation systems

ARCHE Systeme GmbH (ARCHE) has selected OSI Maritime Systems to provide an integrated navigation system (INS) upgrade to Braunschweig-class (Type K130) Batch 1 corvettes for the German Navy.

The K130 INSs are powered by ECPINS, which will also be installed on the new F126 frigates and forms the core of OSI's MSC 252(83) IMO type-approved integrated navigation system.

Both the K130 corvettes and the F126 frigates will, therefore, be fully compliant with Edition Three of the NATO Warship Electronic Chart Display & Information System (WECDIS) STANAG 4564.

New navigation radars, WECDIS, navigation workstations and interfacing with existing sensors are included among the upgrade features on the five K130 Batch 1 vessels. The contract covers the corvettes themselves plus land-based test and training sites.

OSI president and CEO Ken Kirkpatrick said in a statement: ‘Once completed, the corvettes will share the same commonality, scalability and ECPINS navigation performance that will be exhibited in the F126 as well as with that of other NATO and Allied customers.’

The ECPINS family consists of versions for surface ships, submarines and high-speed small craft, enabling fleet commonality, interoperability and reduced maintenance and training costs.