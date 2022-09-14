Netherlands expects bids for submarine tender

The Netherlands MoD is expected to request bids from three European shipbuilders shortly for its new submarine programme.

An MoD spokesperson told Shephard that an RfQ will be sent to the candidate shipyards in the last quarter of 2022.

This will be ‘followed by a quotation process of an estimated one year until the award decision’, the spokesperson added.

In an April 2022 statement, Dutch defence minister Christophe van der Maat announced a series of decisions to try and speed up the acquisition process for the new boats that are intended to replace the Royal Netherlands Navy’s (RNLN’s) existing four Walrus-class