Netherlands expects bids for submarine tender

14th September 2022 - 10:57 GMT | by Tim Fish in Auckland

RSS

Walrus has been decommissioned from RNLN service and is likely to be followed by a second boat. (Photo: Wikicommons)

Progress is being made to speed up the acquisition of a new submarine to replace the RNLN's four Walrus-class diesel-electric attack submarines.

The Netherlands MoD is expected to request bids from three European shipbuilders shortly for its new submarine programme.

An MoD spokesperson told Shephard that an RfQ will be sent to the candidate shipyards in the last quarter of 2022.

This will be ‘followed by a quotation process of an estimated one year until the award decision’, the spokesperson added.

In an April 2022 statement, Dutch defence minister Christophe van der Maat announced a series of decisions to try and speed up the acquisition process for the new boats that are intended to replace the Royal Netherlands Navy’s (RNLN’s) existing four Walrus-class

