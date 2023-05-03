Controp showcases electro-optical and artificial intelligence tech at IMDEX

The company says the solutions allowed both automation and autonomy to be exploited in defence applications.

Specialising in EO and precision motion control systems for various missions, the company's solutions are designed for multiple vessels, from USVs to OPVs and frigates, among other applications.

Its product line, detailed at the event, includes the i-Tact family, which aims to solve the challenges of tracking and classifying targets for C-UAS systems using AI.

Controp also showed the i-Sea family, which also leverages AI. The I-Sea family offers high-quality sensor imagery, including from cooled medium-wave infrared (MWIR) thermal cameras - allowing the detection of targets at long ranges day or night.

The i-Sea 50HD also features a short-wave IR (SWIR) camera to see through haze and fog.

The company's offering also includes the Speed family featuring HD thermal imaging and a SWIR sensor. The Speed solutions also sport video enhancement algorithms.