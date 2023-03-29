To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Australia receives an additional Growler and considers BBJ replacement

Australia receives an additional Growler and considers BBJ replacement

29th March 2023 - 00:23 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

The RAAF has received a replacement EA-18G Growler electronic warfare aircraft to return its fleet to full strength. (Photo: Gordon Arthur)

The RAAF has returned its Growler fleet to full strength, plus replacements are also needed for two 737 BBJ aircraft used for VVIP transportation.

Australia has received an additional Boeing EA-18G Growler to replace one lost in an aborted take-off in 2018. This arrival returns the RAAF’s Growler fleet to a dozen aircraft.

The aircraft actually arrived at RAAF Base Amberley in February, but the Department of Defence made no formal announcement.

The US Defense Security and Cooperation Agency (DSCA) issued a notification for this procurement on 30 September 2021, listing a price tag of up to $125 million for an aircraft from Lot 38 or later.

The RAAF’s Growler (serial number ‘A46-311’) was written off in an accident caused by a ‘malfunction’ at

