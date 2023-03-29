Australia receives an additional Growler and considers BBJ replacement

Australia has received an additional Boeing EA-18G Growler to replace one lost in an aborted take-off in 2018. This arrival returns the RAAF’s Growler fleet to a dozen aircraft.

The aircraft actually arrived at RAAF Base Amberley in February, but the Department of Defence made no formal announcement.

The US Defense Security and Cooperation Agency (DSCA) issued a notification for this procurement on 30 September 2021, listing a price tag of up to $125 million for an aircraft from Lot 38 or later.

The RAAF’s Growler (serial number ‘A46-311’) was written off in an accident caused by a ‘malfunction’ at