Australia receives an additional Growler and considers BBJ replacement
Australia has received an additional Boeing EA-18G Growler to replace one lost in an aborted take-off in 2018. This arrival returns the RAAF’s Growler fleet to a dozen aircraft.
The aircraft actually arrived at RAAF Base Amberley in February, but the Department of Defence made no formal announcement.
The US Defense Security and Cooperation Agency (DSCA) issued a notification for this procurement on 30 September 2021, listing a price tag of up to $125 million for an aircraft from Lot 38 or later.
The RAAF’s Growler (serial number ‘A46-311’) was written off in an accident caused by a ‘malfunction’ at
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Air Warfare
-
Northrop Grumman advances airborne connectivity for US Air Force
Northrop Grumman's Software Programmable Open Mission Systems Compliant (SPOC) multifunction processor will help define the USAF's approach to next-generation airborne radio.
-
US Air Force needs over 200 B-21 bombers, expert argues as maiden flight faces delays
The first flight of Northrop Grumman's B-21 Raider stealth bomber has been delayed, while experts argue the US Air Force is in need of more than 300 bombers as tensions heighten across the globe.
-
Australian firm selected for US hypersonic test vehicle requirement
Hypersonix Launch Systems will provide flight vehicles for testing under a US Defense Innovation Unit hypersonic programme.