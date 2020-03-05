Digital Battlespace

PREMIUM: Babcock to give better reception in New Zealand

5th March 2020 - 03:00 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

Save this for later

The New Zealand MoD announced on 3 March that Babcock NZ Limited has been awarded a contract to overhaul the military’s HF radio network.

The investment of NZ$26.6 million ($16.7 million) will come from allocations set aside in the defence budget. Babcock has also received a ...

Want to read more?

This content is only available to Premium News subscribers

Login/Register
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace