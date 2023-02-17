Babcock chosen for UK military SATCOM contract

Babcock International Group has been awarded a contract to manage and operate the UK MoD's Skynet military SATCOM system.

The six-year arrangement will start in March 2023, and has an initial value of over £400 million and forms part of the wider £6 billion Skynet 6 programme.

The Skynet Service Delivery Wrap (SDW) covers operation of the constellation of Skynet satellites and ground stations, including integration of terminals into MoD networks.

Babcock's partners on the bid were SES, GovSat and Intelsat.

Alex Chalk, UK Defence Procurement Minister, said: 'The UK’s next generation military satellite communications system will keep us at the forefront of this critical [space] domain and the work under this contract will bolster our resilience for years to come.'

The network has been in service since the 1960s with its first sixth-generation satellite, Skynet 6A, developed by Airbus, due for launch in 2025.

The contract covers support of current infrastructure, as well as the transition to and continuous delivery of services for future Skynet operations.