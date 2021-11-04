New multi-orbit SATCOM solution moves forward for DoD

Intelsat recently helped to demonstrate a new SATCOM capability for contested EW environments. (Photo: NASA)

US-based satellite services provider Intelsat has announced a first-ever demonstration of a new multi-orbit SATCOM solution for the US Army and the DoD.

Intelsat has partnered with OneWeb and Linchpin Solutions to demonstrate a new capability that enables soldiers to survive and thrive in contested EW environments.

The solution is referred to as Automated Primary, Alternate, Contingency and Emergency (APACE).

Intelsat pointed out in a 4 November statement that APACE is capable of sending data over multiple paths and managing the traffic flow between geostationary orbit (GEO) and low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellations in real time.

During the demonstration, Intelsat and OneWeb conducted tests using both GEO and LEO services and monitored the data flow between orbits through a software solution built to allow the system to perform in congested environments.

OneWeb CEO Bob Roe said: ‘This demonstration of low latency, high-capacity throughput via a multi-orbit solution that increases the resiliency of commercial Satcom to DoD and allied partners globally is an important steppingstone as OneWeb rises to the challenges and needs of our customers through partnerships,”