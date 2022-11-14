To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Chess Dynamics turns to surveillance automation to reduce operator burden

14th November 2022 - 13:30 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

A rendering of Chess Dynamics' Sea Eagle EOSS on a RIB. (Image: Chess Dynamics)

Chess Dynamics' new Sea Eagle electro-optical surveillance system (EOSS) makes use of technology from Vision4ce, introducing automation to ease the operator burden.

Chess Dynamics, last month, launched a new digital, electro-optical surveillance system (EOSS) for long-range ISR in maritime, coastal and border environments.

The digital Sea Eagle EOSS gives operators greater flexibility to integrate the system with a broader range of sensors.

Its digital architecture is designed to accommodate modular sensors, which means armed forces' surveillance systems could be adapted for different missions in the field.

The modular approach allows for easier field maintenance as elements within a surveillance system, such as a camera or laser designator, can be replaced on site rather than being shipped back to its manufacturer.

Chess Dynamics

Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

