Chess Dynamics turns to surveillance automation to reduce operator burden
Chess Dynamics, last month, launched a new digital, electro-optical surveillance system (EOSS) for long-range ISR in maritime, coastal and border environments.
The digital Sea Eagle EOSS gives operators greater flexibility to integrate the system with a broader range of sensors.
Its digital architecture is designed to accommodate modular sensors, which means armed forces' surveillance systems could be adapted for different missions in the field.
The modular approach allows for easier field maintenance as elements within a surveillance system, such as a camera or laser designator, can be replaced on site rather than being shipped back to its manufacturer.
