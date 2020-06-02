Digital Battlespace

Chess Dynamics launches new HD surveillance camera

2nd June 2020 - 10:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Chess Dynamics has launched its latest Piranha LR800 HD surveillance camera, which offers enhanced image clarity and target detection for complex surveillance operations including border and littoral security missions.

The camera will become part of the standard Chess Hawkeye (Land) and Sigma (Security) ranges and will be made available to ...

