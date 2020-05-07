Digital Battlespace
PREMIUM: Fire Scout set to gain Link 16
Northrop Grumman is set to receive new contracts from the US Navy over the next two years to integrate Link 16 on the MQ-8C Fire Scout VTOL UAV, as part of a growing range of the company’s systems to feature such a capability.
US Naval Air Systems Command awarded Northrop Grumman a contract in 2018 for a demonstration installation of Link 16 on the MQ-8C. This completed a proof-of-concept and risk reduction effort for full Link 16 integration onto the UAV.
The US government is set to award a Phase 1 MQ-8C Link 16 integration contract to the company late in FY2020 for an initial integration design; a Phase II contract in FY21 will then complete the integration design, conduct laboratory testing and support government testing of the system. The full retrofit is planned to begin in late FY23.
Northrop Grumman now awaits a contract from the USN to integrate Link 16 into the UAV's AN/ZPY-8 radar, with the first such systems deploying next year.
‘Link 16 will enable the MQ-8C to provide ISR data to multiple users in the network, including ships, aircraft, ground sites, etc,’ said Melissa Packwood, programme manager for tactical autonomous systems at Northrop Grumman. ‘This will allow the navy to employ Fire Scout in a variety of missions to enable near-real-time data to inform critical decision making,’ she told Shephard.
Scott Winship, vice-president of advanced programmes at Northrop Grumman, said data link functionality is present in a wide range of the company’s autonomous systems, including the MQ-4C Triton and RQ-4 Global Hawk. Data links provide an ability to disseminate critical information to military personnel as they conduct complex and distributed operations, he added.
‘Data links make it possible for systems to talk, link and share data. They’ll be critical for the next level of connectivity essential to Joint All-Domain Command and Control [JADC2], which will be the real discriminator in future environments,’ Winship remarked.
The Distributed Autonomy/Responsive Control (DA/RC) battle management command and control system from Northrop Grumman is designed to support JADC2 efforts, Winship said, including with unmanned vehicles, by supporting 'decision-making superiority for a manned/unmanned fleet in highly contested environments’.
