Australia fields trailer-mounted SATCOM

Leonardo looks ahead to Grifo-E qualification
Forthcoming qualification of Leonardo's Grifo-E fire control radar could lead to a spike in demand from customers as the manufacturer looks to the light fighter jet and retrofit markets for sales.
Australia’s Department of Defence has accepted the first trailer-mounted SATCOM terminals with 2.5m-diameter satellite dishes from Boeing Defence Australia (BDA).
A total of 24 Medium SATCOM Terminals (MST) will be deployed to the Australian Army’s three combat signal regiments, as well as the Defence Force School of ...
Two new software-defined radios blend COTS technology with military hardware to expand network nodes and extend the effective range that data can travel.
BAE Systems is providing the DoD with advanced M-Code GPS modules.
The final pair of SBIRS satellites are ready for lift-off.
New OPIR strategy relies on prototyping and experimentation to shape future investments.