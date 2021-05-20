To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Digital Battlespace

Australia fields trailer-mounted SATCOM

20th May 2021 - 02:37 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

A Hawkei tows a trailer-mounted SATCOM system developed by Boeing. (Boeing Defence Australia)

The Australian Army's communications upgrade continues with the release of SATCOM terminals mounted on trailers.

Australia’s Department of Defence has accepted the first trailer-mounted SATCOM terminals with 2.5m-diameter satellite dishes from Boeing Defence Australia (BDA).

A total of 24 Medium SATCOM Terminals (MST) will be deployed to the Australian Army’s three combat signal regiments, as well as the Defence Force School of ...

