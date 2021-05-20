Australia fields trailer-mounted SATCOM

A Hawkei tows a trailer-mounted SATCOM system developed by Boeing. (Boeing Defence Australia)

The Australian Army's communications upgrade continues with the release of SATCOM terminals mounted on trailers.

Australia’s Department of Defence has accepted the first trailer-mounted SATCOM terminals with 2.5m-diameter satellite dishes from Boeing Defence Australia (BDA).

A total of 24 Medium SATCOM Terminals (MST) will be deployed to the Australian Army’s three combat signal regiments, as well as the Defence Force School of ...