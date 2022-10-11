AUSA 2022: Systel introduces Kite-Strike II fully rugged AI mission computer

A new fully ruggedised AI mission computer is now part of Systel's portfolio after the company launched Kite-Strike II on 10 October during the AUSA 2022 exhibition in Washington DC.

As a SWaP-optimised system, Kite-Strike II is a super compact, modular, configurable and upgradeable solution and can be used in AI-driven autonomous platforms, sensor ingest/data fusion platforms and vehicle and force protection systems.

Designed to be operated in austere conditions, the all-weather, all-domain Kite-Strike II is suited for 360° situational awareness, aiding target recognition, EW and C5ISR-type applications on manned and unmanned platforms.

It also provides up to 64GB LPDDR5 of onboard