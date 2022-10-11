To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

AUSA 2022: Systel introduces Kite-Strike II fully rugged AI mission computer

11th October 2022 - 13:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Washington DC

Systel has developed the super-compact, modular, configurable and upgradeable Kite-Strike II mission computer for AI-enabled vehicles; pictured is an expeditionary modular autonomous vehicle undergoing tests before a US Army Project Convergence exercise in October 2021. (Photo: US Army/Sgt Marita Schwab)

The SWaP-optimised Kite-Strike II can be used in AI-powered autonomous platforms or with sensor ingest/data fusions and vehicle/force protection systems.

A new fully ruggedised AI mission computer is now part of Systel's portfolio after the company launched Kite-Strike II on 10 October during the AUSA 2022 exhibition in Washington DC.

As a SWaP-optimised system, Kite-Strike II is a super compact, modular, configurable and upgradeable solution and can be used in AI-driven autonomous platforms, sensor ingest/data fusion platforms and vehicle and force protection systems.

Designed to be operated in austere conditions, the all-weather, all-domain Kite-Strike II is suited for 360° situational awareness, aiding target recognition, EW and C5ISR-type applications on manned and unmanned platforms.

It also provides up to 64GB LPDDR5 of onboard

