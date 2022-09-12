Asio Technologies unveils ‘jam-proof’ navigation solution for UAVs

Asio Technologies on 12 September announced the launch of a new small ‘jam-proof’ aerial optical navigation solution for UAVs based on its NavGuard system.

The NavGuard NOCTA Mini enables seamless and accurate autonomous navigation for tactical UAS platforms ‘in areas where the GNSS signal is spoofed, jammed, or simply unavailable’, the company noted in a statement.

NavGuard NOCTA Mini employs machine vision technology, AI, advanced optics, and sensor fusion. It is a self-contained system incorporating a computing module, geospatial information system infrastructure, and day and night cameras, and it can be installed on different types of UAV for BVLOS operations.

‘NOCTA Mini attracts a lot of attention from the drone OEMs and the end-users thanks to the low energy consumption, compact, lightweight, and low power consumption design,’ said Asio CEO David Harel.