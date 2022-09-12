To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Asio Technologies unveils ‘jam-proof’ navigation solution for UAVs

12th September 2022 - 14:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

NavGuard NOCTA Mini is designed to protect UAVs from jamming or spoofing. (Photo: Asio Technologies)

NavGuard NOCTA Mini is designed to enable seamless and accurate autonomous navigation for tactical UAS platforms.

Asio Technologies on 12 September announced the launch of a new small ‘jam-proof’ aerial optical navigation solution for UAVs based on its NavGuard system.

The NavGuard NOCTA Mini enables seamless and accurate autonomous navigation for tactical UAS platforms ‘in areas where the GNSS signal is spoofed, jammed, or simply unavailable’, the company noted in a statement.

NavGuard NOCTA Mini employs machine vision technology, AI, advanced optics, and sensor fusion. It is a self-contained system incorporating a computing module, geospatial information system infrastructure, and day and night cameras, and it can be installed on different types of UAV for BVLOS operations.

‘NOCTA Mini attracts a lot of attention from the drone OEMs and the end-users thanks to the low energy consumption, compact, lightweight, and low power consumption design,’ said Asio CEO David Harel.

