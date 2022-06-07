BAE Systems broadens compatibility of anti-jam GPS receiver

The Digital GPS Anti-Jam Receiver (DIGAR) from BAE Systems can now combine beamforming with trusted inertial navigation system data from receivers made by Trimble.

A Trimble receiver is a connected base station that gives users improved satellite tracking and remote operation for geospatial applications.

The new beamforming capabilities ‘increase the level of GPS jamming protection for aircraft by a million-fold’, BAE Systems noted in a 6 June statement.

Special software developed by BAE Systems ensures the compatibility of antenna electronics on DIGAR with industry-grade Embedded GPS Inertial Navigation System technology.

The result is ‘fast communication with transmitter electronics for superior beamforming’, BAE Systems claimed.

Equipping fixed-wing, rotary-wing, and UAS platforms, DIGAR (formerly made by Rockwell Collins) blends antenna electronics, advanced signal processing, and beamforming techniques to improve the reliability of positioning, navigation, and timing data in contested electromagnetic environments.

The need for this capability is clear, said Greg Wild, director of navigation and sensor systems at BAE Systems: ‘The modern battlespace has evolved, and peer state positioning, navigation, and timing threat systems are challenging our ability to conduct combat operations in the place and manner of our choosing.’