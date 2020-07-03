AR helps image analysts move towards ‘situational understanding’, says FLIR

FLIR plans to integrate AR into its new Star SAFIRE 380X long-range imaging system with the aim of significantly improving operator situational awareness, company officials have told Shephard.

The 380X was launched in mid-June as an upgrade for the existing Star SAFIRE gimbal systems – such as the 380-HD and the smaller 380-HDc – or as a new-build standalone system.

It brings added capability with no external dimensional changes and a weight increase of less than 3lb (1.4kg), while remaining a single Laser Range Unit system, said Troy Boonstra, senior director of sensor systems product management at FLIR.

FLIR plans to provide AR for operators over the next year or so, he added, meaning that operators on the ground could see line graphic overlays of selected parameters on the image they receive on a mission computer.

‘We’re moving beyond situational awareness to situational understanding,’ Boonstra told Shephard. ‘It’s the ability to present information in a format that is easily and quickly interpreted and improves cognitive workload.’

Processors have been miniaturised to support various features but the key attractions for military operators are graphics overlays and symbology, said Boonstra. For example, militaries often rely on battlefield graphics that display everything from enemy positions to restricted/no-fire areas.

Previously, operators would have to compare this with a pre-existing map or a navigation system, but with AR it can be combined into one image (pictured).

FLIR claims the 380X offers multiple other improvements over its existing EO/IR imaging systems, such as greater clarity via a filter that removes atmospheric effects, revealing fine details that would otherwise be hard to detect.

Multiple video management allows operators to view several video sources simultaneously, including all camera payloads and external input. A new user interface will provide menus with customisable, icon-based graphics.

Finally, Star SAFIRE 380X will offer improved targeting, with a moving target indicator to help identify threats earlier and more definitively.

In the longer term, FLIR aims to incorporate AI into the sensors to classify targets and detect anomalies, said Boonstra.

‘AI running in the background can detect anomalies quicker than the human eye and human brain and highlight them to the operator,’ he noted. ‘So it helps with workload and improves understanding. The idea is to expedite the decision-making cycle.’

This premium content is brought to you by our sponsor Viasat. Thanks to their support, our coverage on Link 16 and situational awareness is free-to-view until 13 July.