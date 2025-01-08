Saudi Arabia “considering its options” with potential 100 Kaan jet acquisition
According to local Turkish media sources, Saudi Arabia is reportedly considering the acquisition of up to 100 of Turkey’s indigenous Kaan fighter jets to bolster the Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF) fleet.
At the end of December 2024, Prof. Dr. Haluk Görgün, secretary of defence industries for the Turkish Defence Industry Agency, hosted Saudi Arabia Deputy Minister of Defense HE Dr. Khaled Bin Hussein Al Biyari and Chief of Air Forces HRH Turki bin Bandar Al Saud in Istanbul. It was reported that in these talks, the discussion of Saudi Arabia acquiring 100 KAAN jets for 2030 was raised.
Around a similar
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Air Warfare
-
Leonardo unveils new design of uncrewed Proteus demonstrator
According to Leonardo, the rotorcraft will conduct its first flight by mid-2025, following on from its £60 million (US$ 75 million) contract award in July 2022.
-
Japan approved for $3.6 billion AMRAAM purchase
The request is for up to 1,200 Raytheon (RTX) AIM-120 (D-3/C-8) Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAMs), along with ancillary equipment and services.
-
US Air Force to receive extra $1.6 billion for aircraft procurement and modernisation in FY2025
The additional fund has been earmarked for fighter jets and transport aircraft efforts.