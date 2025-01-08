To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Saudi Arabia “considering its options” with potential 100 Kaan jet acquisition

Saudi Arabia “considering its options” with potential 100 Kaan jet acquisition

8th January 2025 - 10:54 GMT | by Lucy Powell

The Kaan fifth-generation fighter has been formally under development since 2010, with TAI eyeing a 2030 entry-into-service date. (Photo: Turkish Aerospace Industries)

Despite local media reports, an analyst has suggested that the country could be using these discussions as a way to gain bargaining power to bolster its bid to join the Global Combat Air Programme.

According to local Turkish media sources, Saudi Arabia is reportedly considering the acquisition of up to 100 of Turkey’s indigenous Kaan fighter jets to bolster the Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF) fleet.

At the end of December 2024, Prof. Dr. Haluk Görgün, secretary of defence industries for the Turkish Defence Industry Agency, hosted Saudi Arabia Deputy Minister of Defense HE Dr. Khaled Bin Hussein Al Biyari and Chief of Air Forces HRH Turki bin Bandar Al Saud in Istanbul. It was reported that in these talks, the discussion of Saudi Arabia acquiring 100 KAAN jets for 2030 was raised.

Around a similar

