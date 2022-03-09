WDS 2022: Atlas creates landing pad for VTOL drones

US company Dynamic Drone Solutions unveiled the Atlas all-terrain landing system for VTOL UAVs at the World Defense Show (WDS) 2022 exhibition in Riyadh.

‘Atlas is an all-weather and [all-] terrain drone landing platform, able to sustain a significant amount of weight from a drone or user,’ said Dynamic Drone Solutions CEO Dewayne Yarborough. ‘Countries deploying drones in a rocky terrain or uneven ground can now deploy units safely, efficiently and effectively.’

Atlas consists of two customisable platforms (that allows it to be folded) and four legs with adjustable screws – so the system can be adapted to uneven ground.

The