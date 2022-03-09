WDS 2022: Atlas creates landing pad for VTOL drones

USSPACECOM and USSTRATCOM outline 2023 budget priorities
DoD leaders testified at a Senate Armed Services Committee and asked for resources to fund nuclear, hypersonic and cybersecurity programmes.
US company Dynamic Drone Solutions unveiled the Atlas all-terrain landing system for VTOL UAVs at the World Defense Show (WDS) 2022 exhibition in Riyadh.
‘Atlas is an all-weather and [all-] terrain drone landing platform, able to sustain a significant amount of weight from a drone or user,’ said Dynamic Drone Solutions CEO Dewayne Yarborough. ‘Countries deploying drones in a rocky terrain or uneven ground can now deploy units safely, efficiently and effectively.’
Atlas consists of two customisable platforms (that allows it to be folded) and four legs with adjustable screws – so the system can be adapted to uneven ground.
The
IAI will manufacture a long-range MPA for an unnamed Asia-Pacific customer.
RUAG International has concluded an agreement on the sale of its Ammotec business unit to Beretta Holding.
While the Saudi defence sector continues its push to contribute to the national Vision 2030 economic modernisation programme, contracts awarded during WDS 2022 reveal there is still a role for international companies as well.
The UK government is facing calls to rethink its defence spending strategy in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Alarmed by increasing strategic competition and belligerent states, Australia has promised to increase the size of its military by nearly a third.