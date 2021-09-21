DSEI 2021: Defence primes form strategic alliance for VTOL UAS

Leonardo and Northrop Grumman announced their VTOL UAS strategic alliance on 15 September during DSEI. (Photo: Leonardo)

New VTOL UAS would combine Leonardo’s airframe experience with Northrop Grumman’s knowledge of autonomous UAV technology.

Leonardo and Northrop Grumman are joining forces in the VTOL UAS business, with the former allying its rotorcraft expertise with the latter’s experience in autonomous UAV technology to develop new air vehicle design and system architectures.

The two companies added in a 15 September statement during DSEI that they will focus on mission-based CONOPS.

Leonardo and Northrop Grumman have worked together since the mid-1990s when they developed the AN/AAQ 24(V) Nemesis DIRCM for the US and UK. They are also currently working on the US Army’s Common Infrared Countermeasures (CIRCM) project for aircraft protection.

The Australian businesses of both companies are also teamed on the Royal Australian Navy’s Maritime Uncrewed Aerial System (MUAS), which is part of the Project Sea 129 Phase 5 programme. This blends Leonardo’s AWHero with elements of an advanced battlespace architecture system from Northrop Grumman as the basis of a next-generation deployable ISR and targeting (ISR&T) capability.

Gian Piero Cutillo, managing director of Leonardo Helicopters, said: ‘We see this partnership as a great opportunity to leverage the synergies between Leonardo and Northrop Grumman in the sphere of VTOL and UAS technologies. This collaboration comes at a time when we see emerging military and civil requirements worldwide in the uncrewed domain.’

Nick Chaffey, chief executive for the UK, Europe and Middle East at Northrop Grumman, pointed to ‘decades of experience and unmatched expertise in developing and delivering uncrewed and autonomous aerial systems’ such as the RQ-4 Global Hawk, MQ-8C Fire Scout and the ‘pioneering’ X-47B.

An industry source suggested that the strategic alliance between Leonardo and Northrop Grumman would focus on naval opportunities, specifically those ships which are not large enough to accommodate a conventional crewed helicopter but still have an ISR&T requirement, or those where the budget for a helicopter is not available.

In response to a question about the specific markets being targeted, a Leonardo spokesperson told Shephard: ‘This is still being developed; opportunities in the US and Europe are of interest, and the team are working on the next phase of the Sea 129 Phase 5 programme.’