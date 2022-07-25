To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

US waives CAATSA threat, hoping for quid pro quo Indian orders

25th July 2022 - 03:06 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in Delhi

RSS

An F/A-18E Super Hornet of the USN’s California-based squadron VFA-25 performs a trap at the Indian Navy’s Goa naval station. (Photo: Boeing)

The US has decided not to impose any CAATSA penalties against India, something that would have irreparably damaged the US-India defence relationship.

The Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), a sword of Damocles hanging over India since its $5 billion Russian S-400 missile buy, has been waived by the US.

This was achieved by a National Defense Authorization Act amendment by the US House of Representatives on 14 July. CAATSA imposes sanctions against countries transacting with Iran, North Korea and Russia, including defence contractors.

Within India, there is a greater willingness to move towards Western systems, which could also lead to more defence procurement from the US. However, India has been cautious about a repeat of US sanctions, which had

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us