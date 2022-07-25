US waives CAATSA threat, hoping for quid pro quo Indian orders

The Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), a sword of Damocles hanging over India since its $5 billion Russian S-400 missile buy, has been waived by the US.

This was achieved by a National Defense Authorization Act amendment by the US House of Representatives on 14 July. CAATSA imposes sanctions against countries transacting with Iran, North Korea and Russia, including defence contractors.

Within India, there is a greater willingness to move towards Western systems, which could also lead to more defence procurement from the US. However, India has been cautious about a repeat of US sanctions, which had