US waives CAATSA threat, hoping for quid pro quo Indian orders
The Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), a sword of Damocles hanging over India since its $5 billion Russian S-400 missile buy, has been waived by the US.
This was achieved by a National Defense Authorization Act amendment by the US House of Representatives on 14 July. CAATSA imposes sanctions against countries transacting with Iran, North Korea and Russia, including defence contractors.
Within India, there is a greater willingness to move towards Western systems, which could also lead to more defence procurement from the US. However, India has been cautious about a repeat of US sanctions, which had
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Defence Notes
-
Raytheon Technologies makes its Farnborough debut (Studio)
Raytheon Technologies demonstrates its technology and capabilities for customers and industry leaders at the 2022 Farnborough International Airshow.
-
DroneShield partners up for Australian guided weapons programme
Droneshield has announced a collaboration agreement with the Australian Missile Corporation to work on the sovereign Guided Weapons and Explosive Ordnance enterprise, contributing counter-UAS, electronic warfare and artificial intelligence knowledge.
-
Farnborough 2022: UK solidifies hypersonics team plan
The RAF Rapid Capabilities Office is sponsoring the HVX initiative to develop a UK hypersonic platform — with a cold test of a full-scale engine expected by late 2022.