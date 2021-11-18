S-400 portion of India’s defence shield arrives

Best of both worlds for Rheinmetall’s Lynx
Rheinmetall has successfully tested composite rubber tracks for the Lynx KF41, allowing for flexible configurations.
By sea and air, Russia has started delivering the first of five S-400 Triumf long-range surface-to-air missile regiments to India. Ordered for $5.43 billion in October 2018, the delivery is a prelude to President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Delhi for the annual India-Russia summit on 6 December.
Dmitry Shugaev, Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, confirmed at the Dubai Air Show that the first units would be delivered by the end of 2021. More than 150 Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel have undergone training in Russia.
The IAF will induct the units after trials and verification. All …
EOS in Australia is now offering a laser weapon turret as protection against airborne threats such as UAVs and loitering munitions.
Elbit Systems and Roboteam’s newest uncrewed ground vehicle has been unveiled, improving upon its predecessor the Probot.
Negotiations are ongoing between the UAE and Russia to upgrade Pantsir-S1 SAM air defence systems.
The UK MoD has awarded a new contract to Hortsman Group to deliver a newly refurbished and upgraded version of its third-generation Hydrogas suspension unit for MBTs.
US Army Soldier Touchpoint evaluations for robotic ground vehicles will take place in Q1 2022, comprising tests and demonstrations to inform future decisions on whether to acquire the capability.