S-400 portion of India’s defence shield arrives

By sea and air, Russia has started delivering the first of five S-400 Triumf long-range surface-to-air missile regiments to India. Ordered for $5.43 billion in October 2018, the delivery is a prelude to President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Delhi for the annual India-Russia summit on 6 December.

Dmitry Shugaev, Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, confirmed at the Dubai Air Show that the first units would be delivered by the end of 2021. More than 150 Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel have undergone training in Russia.

The IAF will induct the units after trials and verification. All …