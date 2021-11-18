To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

S-400 portion of India’s defence shield arrives

18th November 2021 - 02:19 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in Delhi

RSS

First deliveries of the Russian-built S-400 air defence system have reached India. (Rosoboronexport)

Despite the threat of CAATSA sanctions, India has proceeded with its S-400 procurement from Russia.

By sea and air, Russia has started delivering the first of five S-400 Triumf long-range surface-to-air missile regiments to India. Ordered for $5.43 billion in October 2018, the delivery is a prelude to President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Delhi for the annual India-Russia summit on 6 December.

Dmitry Shugaev, Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, confirmed at the Dubai Air Show that the first units would be delivered by the end of 2021. More than 150 Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel have undergone training in Russia.

The IAF will induct the units after trials and verification. All …

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here

Share to

Linkedin

More from Land Warfare

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users