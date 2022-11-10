US Undersecretary of Defense for Policy warns of peer nuclear adversary risk
Although the US has been massively investing in defence capabilities in recent decades, China and Russia remain a headache for the DoD. The ambitions of these two countries and their nuclear capacities still pose risks to American interests worldwide.
Released on 27 October, the unclassified part of the US National Defense Strategy (NDS) 2022 considered China the ‘most comprehensive and serious challenge’ and Russia a ‘serious, continuing risk in key areas’.
During a webinar conducted on 4 November by US-based think tank Brookings Institution, Colin Kahl, Undersecretary of Defense for Policy warned of the risks of leading with those states.
Fast decisions from cognitive electronic warfare technology may be crucial to spectrum dominance
Cognitive electronic warfare (EW), including the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, may be key to future developments, when a capability to deal with combat situations requires decisions in micro-seconds.
Defence at depth: Seabed warfare in the spotlight
When multiple leaks sprung on the NordStream 1 and 2 pipelines this summer, governments and navies were reminded of the threat posed to seabed infrastructure.
How has the war in Ukraine changed the British Army’s strategy?
The service has been giving signs that it intends to redirect its strategy to succeed on tomorrow’s battlefield. From focusing on technology, the British Army is now preparing for a multi-domain and combat-mass scenario.