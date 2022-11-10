To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • US Undersecretary of Defense for Policy warns of peer nuclear adversary risk

US Undersecretary of Defense for Policy warns of peer nuclear adversary risk

10th November 2022 - 11:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

The US DoD allocated $34 billion in FY 2023 to modernise its nuclear triad. (Photo: USAF)

The nuclear ambitions of China and Russia challenge US interests and pose threats in several areas.

Although the US has been massively investing in defence capabilities in recent decades, China and Russia remain a headache for the DoD. The ambitions of these two countries and their nuclear capacities still pose risks to American interests worldwide.

Released on 27 October, the unclassified part of the US National Defense Strategy (NDS) 2022 considered China the ‘most comprehensive and serious challenge’ and Russia a ‘serious, continuing risk in key areas’.

During a webinar conducted on 4 November by US-based think tank Brookings Institution, Colin Kahl, Undersecretary of Defense for Policy warned of the risks of leading with those states.

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media. She joined the company in …

Read full bio

