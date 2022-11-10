US Undersecretary of Defense for Policy warns of peer nuclear adversary risk

Although the US has been massively investing in defence capabilities in recent decades, China and Russia remain a headache for the DoD. The ambitions of these two countries and their nuclear capacities still pose risks to American interests worldwide.

Released on 27 October, the unclassified part of the US National Defense Strategy (NDS) 2022 considered China the ‘most comprehensive and serious challenge’ and Russia a ‘serious, continuing risk in key areas’.

During a webinar conducted on 4 November by US-based think tank Brookings Institution, Colin Kahl, Undersecretary of Defense for Policy warned of the risks of leading with those states.