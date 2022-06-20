Why is China allowed to freely threaten war? (Opinion)
The world was rightly shocked when Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February, even though President Vladimir Putin had threatened such action beforehand. Too few took Putin seriously, with the conflict now grinding into a war of attrition that chews up hundreds of casualties daily.
Consider China then, another authoritarian regime that routinely threatens war against Taiwan and refuses to eschew the use of military force. Alarmingly, its warlike intentions were on stark display when Chinese National Defence Minister Gen Wei Fenghe took to the stage at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on 12 June.
What did this former People’s Liberation
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Defence Notes
-
Eurosatory 2022: Avon Protection eyes data integration into CBRN equipment
Users of CBRN protective equipment are increasingly looking to integrate and display mission-critical data.
-
Eurosatory 2022: MKU redefines fleet control systems in Europe
MKU Germany unveiled its Autro Platform Intelligence fleet control system at Eurosatory 2022.
-
Netherlands selects C-390 to replace C-130 airlifters
The Netherlands is to procure C-390 aircraft to replace a retiring C-130 fleet.
-
Eurosatory 2022: EODH and KMW renew their vows
New agreement signed at Eurosatory 2022 includes MBT protection upgrade packages and joint marketing of the EODH-made Hoplite 4x4 wheeled armoured vehicle.
-
OSI and Royal Canadian Navy team up to test collision avoidance system
OSI and the Royal Canadian Navy are preparing to test an integrated collision avoidance system.