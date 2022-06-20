To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Why is China allowed to freely threaten war? (Opinion)

20th June 2022 - 07:00 GMT | by The Geobukseon in Indo-Pacific

RSS

Should authoritarian countries like China be given an international forum to spout forth threats of war, as General Wei Fenghe did at the Shangri-La Dialogue? (IISS)

China used the opportunity afforded by Shangri-La Dialogue 2022 to advocate war and browbeat Taiwan.

The world was rightly shocked when Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February, even though President Vladimir Putin had threatened such action beforehand. Too few took Putin seriously, with the conflict now grinding into a war of attrition that chews up hundreds of casualties daily.

Consider China then, another authoritarian regime that routinely threatens war against Taiwan and refuses to eschew the use of military force. Alarmingly, its warlike intentions were on stark display when Chinese National Defence Minister Gen Wei Fenghe took to the stage at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on 12 June.

What did this former People’s Liberation

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us