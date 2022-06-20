Why is China allowed to freely threaten war? (Opinion)

The world was rightly shocked when Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February, even though President Vladimir Putin had threatened such action beforehand. Too few took Putin seriously, with the conflict now grinding into a war of attrition that chews up hundreds of casualties daily.

Consider China then, another authoritarian regime that routinely threatens war against Taiwan and refuses to eschew the use of military force. Alarmingly, its warlike intentions were on stark display when Chinese National Defence Minister Gen Wei Fenghe took to the stage at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on 12 June.

What did this former People’s Liberation